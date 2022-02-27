Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Raised to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.10.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

