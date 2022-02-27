Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Director Omar Ishrak Acquires 11,025 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intel stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.