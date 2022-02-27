Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells $620,631.06 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $620,631.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $203.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.61. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. SiTime’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

About SiTime (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.