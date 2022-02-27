Insider Selling: Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,102,100.00 in Stock

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $2,102,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Borgwarner Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Borgwarner Inc sold 1,350,399 shares of Romeo Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $2,538,750.12.

NYSE:RMO opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $245.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.72. Romeo Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

RMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

