Insider Selling: MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Sells $3,777,400.00 in Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $138.01 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $172.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.82 and its 200 day moving average is $149.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 374.48%.

MSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

