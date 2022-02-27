Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Director Sells 28,434 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at C$18,635,354.40.

Jonathan Paul Rollinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$175,785.16.

TSE:K traded up C$0.23 on Friday, hitting C$7.03. 5,341,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061,068. The stock has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.34. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on K shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.92.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

