Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $30,213.95 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.83. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Itron by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

