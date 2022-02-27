Insider Selling: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) VP Sells 374 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Innospec stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $107.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.65.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IOSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

