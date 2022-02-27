Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Sells $358,231.40 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $358,231.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $140.85.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.