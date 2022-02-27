Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Sells 1,917 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $80,188.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CFX opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 986.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.