Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Sells 1,917 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $80,188.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CFX opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 986.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.