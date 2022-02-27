Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Sells $1,250,996.90 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,250,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CWST stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.
