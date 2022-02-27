Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Sells $1,250,996.90 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,250,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.