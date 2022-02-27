Insider Buying: Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Purchases 2,278 Shares of Stock

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($33,799.78).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,131.50 ($15.39) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of £5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,325.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 62.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,250 ($17.00) in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,536.11 ($20.89).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

