Insider Buying: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Purchases $14,999,999.04 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) Director David B. Blundin bought 1,004,016 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EverQuote stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in EverQuote by 74.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 28.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 106.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

