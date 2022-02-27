Insider Buying: Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Director Acquires $799,128.00 in Stock

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DOMA opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. Doma Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

DOMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Doma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Doma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

