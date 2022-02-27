Insider Buying: Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director Buys $324,600.00 in Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CCI opened at $167.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.75. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Bank of America upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $99,538,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

