Insider Buying: Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director Buys $324,600.00 in Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:CCI opened at $167.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.75. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Bank of America upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $99,538,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
