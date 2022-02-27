Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 1.00% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UJAN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 771.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

