INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 142.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 40,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,053,521.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 265,653 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,664 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

INDT stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $781.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.79%.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

