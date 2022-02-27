IMV (TSE:IMV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMV. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.10.

TSE IMV opened at C$1.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.87. IMV has a 1 year low of C$1.37 and a 1 year high of C$4.91.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

