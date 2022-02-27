ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.04

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $7.35. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 3,168 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
