ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.04

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $7.35. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 3,168 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 168,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 70,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 35,952 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.