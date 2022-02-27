Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. Immersion has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $11.68.

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $65,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Immersion by 23.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 640.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

