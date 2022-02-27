Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Cut to Sell at Credit Suisse Group

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

ILKAF traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. Iluka Resources has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

