Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Illumina reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Illumina stock opened at $329.49 on Friday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $306.66 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

