IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,792 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of IES worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IES by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in IES by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 480,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IES by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IES by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 32,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $51,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 58.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IES stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.55. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.80 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

