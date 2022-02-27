IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,729 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

