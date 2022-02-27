ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ICU Medical worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ICU Medical by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $228.95 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.55.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

