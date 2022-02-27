Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. Hyliion has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 over the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

