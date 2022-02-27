Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.30 million.Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.59. 259,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,657. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,961 shares of company stock worth $1,027,406. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,975 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

