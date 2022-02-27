Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.30 million.Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.35 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. 259,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,657. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,406 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 154,975 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.