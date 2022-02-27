Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

