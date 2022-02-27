Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 373,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,687,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of ONEOK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.00. 3,733,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

