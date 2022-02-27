Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,250 shares during the period. Zai Lab makes up about 0.7% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $55,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,653.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.06. 270,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,009. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $181.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61.

In other news, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.04.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

