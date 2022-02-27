Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $11.34 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,905 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

