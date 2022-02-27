Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,755 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $14,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,168,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

