Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 58,300 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.69. 3,735,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.80. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

