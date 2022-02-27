Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOAU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOAU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,072,000.

NASDAQ:MEOAU remained flat at $$10.27 on Friday. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30.

