Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $19.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HMHC. StockNews.com cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

HMHC opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.20. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 137.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 198,489 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.