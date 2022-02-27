Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.68

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 109053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.73.
Hostess Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWNK)
Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.
