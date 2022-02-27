Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.68

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 109053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,419,000 after acquiring an additional 607,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after acquiring an additional 917,894 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 972,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 276,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hostess Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 87,034 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

