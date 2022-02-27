Homrich & Berg Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $76.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

