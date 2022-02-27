Homrich & Berg Has $626,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Whelan Financial acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $543,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $272,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.49 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84.

