Homrich & Berg Has $569,000 Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Homrich & Berg lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR opened at $103.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.84. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.05 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.