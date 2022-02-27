Homrich & Berg Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $35.96 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

