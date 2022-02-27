Homrich & Berg Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fullen Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after buying an additional 21,933 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 368,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,145,000 after buying an additional 188,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $53.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.14 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

