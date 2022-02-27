Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $405.00 at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $448.00 to $405.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock opened at $316.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

