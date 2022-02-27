Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $377.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $445.00 to $377.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $316.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average is $363.15. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

