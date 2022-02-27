Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.95. Home Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.71. 11,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,912. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $343.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

