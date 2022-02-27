Höegh LNG Partners LP to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 185,632 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 170,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

