HM Payson & Co. Purchases 1,107 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,835,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU opened at $35.96 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.