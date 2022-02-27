HM Payson & Co. Has $83,000 Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $180.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $168.31 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

