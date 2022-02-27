HM Payson & Co. Has $43,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 161.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $9,391,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,214 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,522,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $358,803,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,726 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average is $135.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

