Hive Price Reaches $0.91 on Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $365.17 million and $16.92 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002374 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003578 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000226 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive's total supply is 401,668,562 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Hive's official website is hive.io. Hive's official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

